Morgan Stanley Maintains Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.31% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcus Biosciences is 43.94. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 138.31% from its latest reported closing price of 18.44.

The projected annual revenue for Arcus Biosciences is 104MM, a decrease of 14.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcus Biosciences. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCUS is 0.15%, a decrease of 13.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 60,810K shares. The put/call ratio of RCUS is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,811K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,882K shares, representing an increase of 50.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 123.10% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,803K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,877K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 15.93% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 3,193K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 2,172K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares, representing a decrease of 14.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 28.70% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,766K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing an increase of 63.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 97.83% over the last quarter.

Arcus Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcus Biosciences is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep cross-disciplinary expertise to discover highly differentiated therapies and to develop a broad portfolio of novel combinations addressing significant unmet needs. Arcus currently has four molecules in clinical development: Etrumadenant (AB928), the first dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist to enter the clinic, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 and 1b studies across different indications, including prostate, colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic and triple-negative breast cancers. AB680, the first small-molecule CD73 inhibitor to enter the clinic, is in Phase 1/1b development for first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with zimberelimab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel. Domvanalimab (AB154), an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody and new potential immuno-oncology backbone therapy, is in a three-arm randomized Phase 2 study for first-line treatment of PD-L1- 1.

