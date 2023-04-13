Morgan Stanley Maintains Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland is $103.60. The forecasts range from a low of $89.28 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 27.73% from its latest reported closing price of $81.11.

The projected annual revenue for Archer-Daniels-Midland is $101,860MM, an increase of 0.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Declares $0.45 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 received the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $81.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.77%, the lowest has been 1.65%, and the highest has been 4.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VFLQ - Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Cyndeo Wealth Partners holds 228K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

IHT Wealth Management holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADM by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Southport Management, L.l.c. holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

IBPIX - Voya Balanced Portfolio Class I holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 47.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADM by 116.03% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2093 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 6.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADM is 0.39%, an increase of 0.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 523,093K shares. The put/call ratio of ADM is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

Archer Daniels Midland Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADM unlocks the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, ADM gives customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. ADM is a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Its breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give ADM unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more.

