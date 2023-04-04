Morgan Stanley Maintains ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Overweight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of ArcBest Corp with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.61% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for ArcBest Corp is $119.45. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents an increase of 30.61% from its latest reported closing price of $91.46.

The projected annual revenue for ArcBest Corp is $5,273MM, a decrease of 0.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.22.

ArcBest Corp Declares $0.12 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $91.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.80%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 1.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,809K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 11.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 702K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 10.01% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 701K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 682K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares, representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 27.88% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 638K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 633 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcBest Corp. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCB is 0.17%, a decrease of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 25,433K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCB is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

ArcBest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ArcBest® is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for its customers' supply chain needs. The company will find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair.

