Morgan Stanley Maintains Antero Midstream (AM) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.50% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Antero Midstream is 12.75. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.50% from its latest reported closing price of 11.86.

The projected annual revenue for Antero Midstream is 1,052MM, an increase of 1.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Midstream. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AM is 0.25%, a decrease of 11.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.73% to 310,268K shares. The put/call ratio of AM is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 33,317K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,300K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AM by 7.36% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 23,794K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,394K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AM by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 10,511K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,641K shares, representing a decrease of 20.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AM by 22.58% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,333K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,343K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AM by 7.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,595K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,429K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AM by 8.65% over the last quarter.

Antero Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in West Virginia and Ohio, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.

