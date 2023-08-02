Morgan Stanley Maintains Anterix (ATEX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 152.18% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anterix is 70.79. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 152.18% from its latest reported closing price of 28.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Anterix is 22MM, an increase of 1,265.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anterix. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATEX is 0.27%, a decrease of 5.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 16,794K shares. The put/call ratio of ATEX is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 5,412K shares representing 28.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heard Capital holds 1,720K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares, representing an increase of 12.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEX by 9.49% over the last quarter.

Stonehill Capital Management holds 875K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVT Financial holds 504K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 400K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares, representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEX by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Anterix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anterix is focused on delivering transformative broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of its economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, itis uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE broadband solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.