Morgan Stanley Maintains Analog Devices (ADI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.10% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Analog Devices is 223.60. The forecasts range from a low of 176.75 to a high of $263.55. The average price target represents an increase of 29.10% from its latest reported closing price of 173.20.

The projected annual revenue for Analog Devices is 12,304MM, a decrease of 2.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Analog Devices. This is an increase of 131 owner(s) or 5.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADI is 0.58%, an increase of 17.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 510,332K shares. The put/call ratio of ADI is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,242K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,132K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 11.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,480K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,349K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 9.64% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,890K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,784K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 9.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,394K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,326K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,295K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,349K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 82.03% over the last quarter.

Analog Devices Background Information

Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. The company enables its customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret.

