Morgan Stanley Maintains Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.23% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ameriprise Financial is $551.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $438.34 to a high of $685.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.23% from its latest reported closing price of $495.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ameriprise Financial is 15,069MM, a decrease of 18.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameriprise Financial. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMP is 0.29%, an increase of 5.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 93,999K shares. The put/call ratio of AMP is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,804K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,271K shares , representing a decrease of 30.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 93.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,061K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,034K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,841K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 55.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,703K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,673K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,430K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,548K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 11.94% over the last quarter.

