Morgan Stanley Maintains Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.42% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameriprise Financial is $374.43. The forecasts range from a low of $282.80 to a high of $422.10. The average price target represents an increase of 22.42% from its latest reported closing price of $305.87.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ameriprise Financial is $14,370MM, an increase of 0.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $29.15.

Ameriprise Financial Declares $1.25 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

At the current share price of $305.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.27%, the lowest has been 1.41%, and the highest has been 4.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mutual of America Variable Insurance Portfolios, Inc. - Mid Cap Value Portfolio Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 382K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 15.37% over the last quarter.

Transform Wealth holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Courier Capital holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer Fundamental Alternatives Fund Class R6 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1884 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameriprise Financial. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 5.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMP is 0.40%, an increase of 20.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 100,902K shares. The put/call ratio of AMP is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Ameriprise Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At Ameriprise Financial has been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

See all Ameriprise Financial regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.