Morgan Stanley Maintains American Well (AMWL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.51% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Well is $9.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 93.51% from its latest reported closing price of $4.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Well is 423MM, an increase of 59.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Well. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMWL is 0.04%, an increase of 24.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 6,014K shares. The put/call ratio of AMWL is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 1,271K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 35.83% over the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 640K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing a decrease of 26.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 44.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 373K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Rock Point Advisors holds 259K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing an increase of 33.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 250K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares , representing an increase of 23.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 23.35% over the last quarter.

