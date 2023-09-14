Morgan Stanley Maintains American Tower (AMT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.94% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Tower is 237.00. The forecasts range from a low of 207.05 to a high of $284.55. The average price target represents an increase of 33.94% from its latest reported closing price of 176.95.

The projected annual revenue for American Tower is 11,220MM, an increase of 2.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2828 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Tower. This is a decrease of 109 owner(s) or 3.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMT is 0.68%, a decrease of 3.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.30% to 486,927K shares. The put/call ratio of AMT is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,462K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,763K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 0.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,527K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,418K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 11.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,292K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,452K shares, representing a decrease of 9.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 17.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,096K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,865K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,986K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,734K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 11.94% over the last quarter.

American Tower Background Information



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 186,000 communications sites.

