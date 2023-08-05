Morgan Stanley Maintains American International Group (AIG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.37% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for American International Group is 70.02. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.37% from its latest reported closing price of 60.69.

The projected annual revenue for American International Group is 49,158MM, a decrease of 4.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1800 funds or institutions reporting positions in American International Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIG is 0.38%, a decrease of 26.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 785,813K shares. The put/call ratio of AIG is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 38,559K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,329K shares, representing a decrease of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 29.84% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 31,808K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,394K shares, representing an increase of 23.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 2.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,886K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,884K shares, representing a decrease of 22.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 39.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,817K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,579K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 25.69% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 20,478K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American International Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American International Group, Inc. is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

