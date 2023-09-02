Morgan Stanley Maintains American Homes 4 Rent - (AMH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of American Homes 4 Rent - (NYSE:AMH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.10% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Homes 4 Rent - is 38.96. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 8.10% from its latest reported closing price of 36.04.

The projected annual revenue for American Homes 4 Rent - is 1,648MM, an increase of 5.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Homes 4 Rent -. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMH is 0.53%, an increase of 3.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.85% to 364,278K shares. The put/call ratio of AMH is 2.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,539K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,387K shares, representing an increase of 23.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 952.50% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 16,886K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,955K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 3.98% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,905K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,908K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 7.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,600K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,734K shares, representing an increase of 9.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 14.31% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 9,483K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,207K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 2.12% over the last quarter.

American Homes 4 Rent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Homes 4 Rent is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. The Company is an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

