Morgan Stanley Maintains American Express (AXP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of American Express (NYSE:AXP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.72% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Express is 184.93. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.72% from its latest reported closing price of 149.48.

The projected annual revenue for American Express is 59,192MM, an increase of 11.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3101 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Express. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXP is 0.50%, a decrease of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 678,224K shares. The put/call ratio of AXP is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 151,611K shares representing 20.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,134K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,001K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,069K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,336K shares, representing an increase of 9.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 729.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,371K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,274K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 2.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,157K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,892K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 2.52% over the last quarter.

American Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

