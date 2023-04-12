Morgan Stanley Maintains American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.66% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Equity Investment Life Holding is $45.22. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.66% from its latest reported closing price of $37.17.

The projected annual revenue for American Equity Investment Life Holding is $2,422MM, an increase of 71.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 23.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 47.05% over the last quarter.

Everence Capital Management holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 21.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 62,152.51% over the last quarter.

Byrne Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 348.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 99.97% over the last quarter.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA INVESTMENT CORP - Small Cap Equity Index Fund Class holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 422K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing a decrease of 44.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 18.64% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Equity Investment Life Holding. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEL is 0.26%, a decrease of 8.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 98,258K shares. The put/call ratio of AEL is 2.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company® is a full-service underwriter of fixed annuity products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of index annuities. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company is committed to providing products with integrity, as well as superior service to the agents it partners with and their policyholders.

