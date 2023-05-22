Morgan Stanley Maintains American Electric Power (AEP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.60% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Electric Power is 105.26. The forecasts range from a low of 88.38 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 21.60% from its latest reported closing price of 86.56.

The projected annual revenue for American Electric Power is 18,347MM, a decrease of 7.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.35.

American Electric Power Declares $0.83 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share ($3.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.83 per share.

At the current share price of $86.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.37%, the lowest has been 2.69%, and the highest has been 4.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2284 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Electric Power. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEP is 0.37%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 460,837K shares. The put/call ratio of AEP is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,171K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,995K shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 85.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,620K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,318K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 3.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,879K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,646K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 11,293K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,978K shares, representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 84.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,054K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,209K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 12.72% over the last quarter.

American Electric Power Background Information

American Electric Power , is a major investor-owned electric utility in the United States, delivering electricity to more than five million customers in 11 states.[citation needed] AEP ranks among the nation's largest generators of electricity, owning nearly 38,000 megawatts of generating capacity in the U.S. AEP also owns the nation's largest electricity transmission system, a nearly 39,000-mile network that includes 765 kilovolt ultra-high voltage transmission lines, more than all other U.S. transmission systems combined. AEP's transmission system directly or indirectly serves about 10 percent of the electricity demand in the Eastern Interconnection, the interconnected transmission system that covers 38 eastern and central U.S. states and eastern Canada, and approximately 11 percent of the electricity demand in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the transmission system that covers much of Texas.

