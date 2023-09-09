Morgan Stanley Maintains American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.30% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Eagle Outfitters is 14.66. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.30% from its latest reported closing price of 15.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Eagle Outfitters is 5,162MM, an increase of 2.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Eagle Outfitters. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 6.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEO is 0.12%, a decrease of 18.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 193,347K shares. The put/call ratio of AEO is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 12,878K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,713K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 13.87% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 11,759K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,962K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 21.70% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 7,967K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,069K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 17.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,664K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,218K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 12.07% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,544K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,415K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 14.04% over the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. The company's purpose is to show the world that there's REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.