Morgan Stanley Maintains AMC Networks Inc - (AMCX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of AMC Networks Inc - (NASDAQ:AMCX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.11% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMC Networks Inc - is 19.67. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 22.11% from its latest reported closing price of 16.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AMC Networks Inc - is 3,139MM, an increase of 1.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Networks Inc -. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMCX is 0.07%, a decrease of 25.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 31,073K shares. The put/call ratio of AMCX is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,097K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 28.01% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,935K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,466K shares, representing a decrease of 27.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 40.68% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,445K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 886K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 55.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 61.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 863K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 25.12% over the last quarter.

AMC Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK (formerly branded 'UMC'). AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and Levity Entertainment Group, its production services and comedy venues business.

See all AMC Networks Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.