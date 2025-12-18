Morgan Stanley Maintains AMC Networks (AMCX) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of AMC Networks (NasdaqGS:AMCX) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.34% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for AMC Networks is $6.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.34% from its latest reported closing price of $9.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AMC Networks is 3,161MM, an increase of 36.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Networks. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMCX is 0.02%, an increase of 14.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 36,931K shares. The put/call ratio of AMCX is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,782K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares , representing an increase of 35.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 87.16% over the last quarter.

RWWM holds 1,711K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,330K shares , representing a decrease of 94.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 41.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,465K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares , representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 87.62% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,465K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,420K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 40.24% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,362K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares , representing an increase of 10.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 16.79% over the last quarter.

