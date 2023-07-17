Morgan Stanley Maintains Altus Power Inc - (AMPS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Altus Power Inc - (NYSE:AMPS) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.92% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altus Power Inc - is 9.69. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 65.92% from its latest reported closing price of 5.84.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Altus Power Inc - is 183MM, an increase of 64.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altus Power Inc -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPS is 0.13%, an increase of 14.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.12% to 75,662K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPS is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Blackstone Group holds 20,775K shares representing 13.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Invesco holds 4,149K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,236K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPS by 92.74% over the last quarter.
ValueAct Holdings holds 4,018K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Hood River Capital Management holds 3,217K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,138K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPS by 23.20% over the last quarter.
Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management holds 3,000K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Altus Power Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV-charging stations across the U.S. Since its founding in 2009, Altus Power has developed or acquired over 350 megawatts from Vermont to Hawaii.
Additional reading:
- Altus Power, Inc. Secures Capital to Finance Additional 35 Megawatts of Operating Assets
- First Quarter Earnings Presentation May 15, 2023 Cautionary Statements And Risk Factors That May Affect Future Results The following presentation for Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) has been prepared by Altus Power’s management. Yo
- Altus Power, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
- Independent Auditors' Report
- UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.