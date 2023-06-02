Morgan Stanley Maintains Altria Group (MO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.09% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altria Group is 50.42. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.09% from its latest reported closing price of 44.58.

The projected annual revenue for Altria Group is 21,696MM, an increase of 5.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.20.

Altria Group Declares $0.94 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share ($3.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.94 per share.

At the current share price of $44.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.29%, the lowest has been 4.59%, and the highest has been 10.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2742 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altria Group. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MO is 0.35%, a decrease of 13.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 1,230,597K shares. The put/call ratio of MO is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 88,855K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,315K shares, representing an increase of 20.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 19.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,268K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,473K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 42,030K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,066K shares, representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 12.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,664K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,430K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 38,660K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,346K shares, representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Altria Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altria Group, Inc. (previously known as Philip Morris Companies, Inc.) is an American corporation and one of the largest producers and marketers of tobacco, cigarettes and related products. It operates worldwide. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

