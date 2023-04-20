Morgan Stanley Maintains Altice USA Inc - (ATUS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Altice USA Inc - (NYSE:ATUS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altice USA Inc - is $7.04. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 128.51% from its latest reported closing price of $3.08.

The projected annual revenue for Altice USA Inc - is $9,552MM, a decrease of 0.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATUS by 18.72% over the last quarter.

CFJAX - Calvert US Large-Cap Value Responsible Index Fund holds 51K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income Trust Ii holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMHYX - INVESCO High Yield Fund holds 223K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Algert Global holds 117K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATUS by 22.30% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altice USA Inc -. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATUS is 0.18%, an increase of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.79% to 292,081K shares. The put/call ratio of ATUS is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Altice USA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

