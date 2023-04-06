Morgan Stanley Maintains Ally Financial (ALLY) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.13% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ally Financial is $36.06. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 41.13% from its latest reported closing price of $25.55.

The projected annual revenue for Ally Financial is $8,576MM, an increase of 7.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.50.

Ally Financial Declares $0.30 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023 received the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $25.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.71%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 6.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.97 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USLB - Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 22.63% over the last quarter.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 398K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 20.24% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent ESG Index Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 23.71% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments holds 67K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing a decrease of 446.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 83.70% over the last quarter.

DFND - Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 26.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 1.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 978 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ally Financial. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLY is 0.22%, a decrease of 15.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 311,147K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLY is 1.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

Ally Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ally Financial Inc. is a leading digital financial-services company with $182.2 billionin assets as of December 31, 2020. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, it's relentlessly focused on 'Doing it Right' and being a trusted financial-services provider to its consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. It's one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offers a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Its award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, it offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Its robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

