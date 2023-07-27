Morgan Stanley Maintains Allegion (ALLE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.68% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allegion is 126.31. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 7.68% from its latest reported closing price of 117.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Allegion is 3,569MM, a decrease of 1.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegion. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLE is 0.13%, a decrease of 35.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 89,996K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLE is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5,408K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,386K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,031K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,035K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,018K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,970K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 32.51% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 2,882K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,768K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 8.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,725K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Allegion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allegion is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.