Morgan Stanley Maintains Allegion (ALLE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allegion is 122.99. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.37% from its latest reported closing price of 111.44.

The projected annual revenue for Allegion is 3,569MM, an increase of 2.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.16.

Allegion Declares $0.45 Dividend

On April 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $111.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.20%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 1.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1099 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegion. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLE is 0.20%, an increase of 59.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 89,634K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLE is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5,386K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,404K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,035K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,807K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 14.98% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,970K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,955K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 10.95% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 2,768K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 21.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,667K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,618K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 10.45% over the last quarter.

Allegion Background Information

Allegion is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

