Morgan Stanley Maintains Align Technology (ALGN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.84% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Align Technology is 366.49. The forecasts range from a low of 227.25 to a high of $441.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.84% from its latest reported closing price of 339.85.

The projected annual revenue for Align Technology is 3,890MM, an increase of 4.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Align Technology. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGN is 0.27%, an increase of 14.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 80,729K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGN is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edgewood Management holds 3,383K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,409K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 41.66% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,924K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 92.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 1,890.68% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 2,296K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,661K shares, representing a decrease of 15.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 19.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,296K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,256K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 48.87% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,160K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,125K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 56.15% over the last quarter.

Align Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers, and is key to accessing Align's 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 9.6 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, its integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners.

