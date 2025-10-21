Morgan Stanley Maintains Align Technology (ALGN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Align Technology (NasdaqGS:ALGN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.78% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Align Technology is $190.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $235.67. The average price target represents an increase of 39.78% from its latest reported closing price of $136.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Align Technology is 4,573MM, an increase of 15.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Align Technology. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGN is 0.18%, an increase of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.19% to 80,161K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGN is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ninety One UK holds 2,267K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares , representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 26.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,215K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,244K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 4.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,165K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,031K shares , representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 83.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,935K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,951K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 5.00% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,842K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.