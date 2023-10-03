Morgan Stanley Maintains Alaska Air Group (ALK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.40% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alaska Air Group is 65.71. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 78.40% from its latest reported closing price of 36.83.

The projected annual revenue for Alaska Air Group is 10,352MM, an increase of 0.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1068 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alaska Air Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALK is 0.17%, an increase of 12.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 126,269K shares. The put/call ratio of ALK is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 8,029K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,989K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 100.32% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 5,420K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,973K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,937K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 18.01% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,897K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,221K shares, representing a decrease of 8.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 12.14% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,428K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,079K shares, representing an increase of 39.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 105.49% over the last quarter.

Alaska Air Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alaska Air Group is an airline holding company based in SeaTac, Washington, United States. The group owns two certificated airlines, Alaska Airlines, a mainline carrier, and Horizon Air, a regional carrier. Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America. The airline provides essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, while emphasizing Next-Level Care. Alaska is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide with Alaska and its Global Partners. On March 31, 2021, Alaska will officially become a member of the oneworld global alliance.

