Morgan Stanley Maintains Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.09% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akoya Biosciences is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 142.09% from its latest reported closing price of 6.32.

The projected annual revenue for Akoya Biosciences is 95MM, an increase of 11.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akoya Biosciences. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKYA is 0.12%, a decrease of 9.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.21% to 14,123K shares. The put/call ratio of AKYA is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blue Water Life Science Advisors holds 2,098K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,848K shares, representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKYA by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Hudson Executive Capital holds 1,736K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,215K shares, representing a decrease of 27.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKYA by 24.96% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 1,315K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University holds 620K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKYA by 21.76% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 597K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares, representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKYA by 5.83% over the last quarter.

Akoya Biosciences Background Information

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research.

