Morgan Stanley Maintains Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 167.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akoya Biosciences is 17.85. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 167.22% from its latest reported closing price of 6.68.

The projected annual revenue for Akoya Biosciences is 95MM, an increase of 19.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akoya Biosciences. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKYA is 0.13%, a decrease of 10.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 14,950K shares. The put/call ratio of AKYA is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Executive Capital holds 2,215K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,698K shares, representing a decrease of 66.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKYA by 63.74% over the last quarter.

Blue Water Life Science Advisors holds 1,848K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares, representing a decrease of 13.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKYA by 19.01% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 1,315K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University holds 620K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares, representing a decrease of 24.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKYA by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 578K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Akoya Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research.

