Morgan Stanley Maintains Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.36% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airsculpt Technologies is 8.92. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 16.36% from its latest reported closing price of 7.67.

The projected annual revenue for Airsculpt Technologies is 207MM, an increase of 14.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airsculpt Technologies. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRS is 0.49%, an increase of 4.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.18% to 39,381K shares. The put/call ratio of AIRS is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vesey Street Capital Partners, L.L.C. holds 29,324K shares representing 51.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SW Investment Management holds 3,411K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares, representing an increase of 19.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRS by 93.96% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 823K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares, representing an increase of 9.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRS by 66.35% over the last quarter.

Bandera Partners holds 623K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRS by 98.59% over the last quarter.

LYFCX - AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund Class C holds 360K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 70.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRS by 51.26% over the last quarter.

Airsculpt Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elite Body Sculpture, provides custom body contouring impeccably tailored to your body type and desired outcome using AirSculpt® technology. Its patented procedure sets the industry standard — no body contouring results come close. Awake during the procedure, you’ll listen to music or chat with a friend while wElite Body Sculpture sculpts your body’s shape to your specific liking. No area is off-limits; if you can pinch it, the company can take it. Elite Body Sculpture uses no needles, scalpels, or stitches, just exceptional technology wielded by skilled surgeons with precise care. From your initial consultation to the day of your procedure, your Patient Care Consultant is by your side to answer your questions and provide anything you need.

