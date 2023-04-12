Morgan Stanley Maintains AFLAC (AFL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AFLAC is $72.50. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.34% from its latest reported closing price of $65.71.

The projected annual revenue for AFLAC is $18,143MM, a decrease of 6.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IQSU - IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 28.09% over the last quarter.

NewSquare Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 2.57% over the last quarter.

Motco holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ellis Investment Partners holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Benjamin F. Edwards holds 75K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2024 funds or institutions reporting positions in AFLAC. This is an increase of 134 owner(s) or 7.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFL is 0.39%, an increase of 24.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 439,914K shares. The put/call ratio of AFL is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Aflac Background Information

Aflac Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for 20 consecutive years. For 14 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2020, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 19th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency.

