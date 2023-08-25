Morgan Stanley Maintains Affirm Holdings Inc - (AFRM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Affirm Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:AFRM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.19% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Affirm Holdings Inc - is 14.94. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 8.19% from its latest reported closing price of 13.81.

The projected annual revenue for Affirm Holdings Inc - is 2,168MM, an increase of 43.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affirm Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 6.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRM is 0.40%, a decrease of 13.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 235,667K shares. The put/call ratio of AFRM is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 22,017K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,010K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 33.85% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 21,130K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,931K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 19,409K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,986K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 52.92% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 16,783K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,329K shares, representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 38.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,709K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,948K shares, representing a decrease of 14.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 10.25% over the last quarter.

Affirm Holdings Background Information



Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, Affirm is building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

