Morgan Stanley Maintains Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 393.06% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aeva Technologies is 2.54. The forecasts range from a low of 1.45 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 393.06% from its latest reported closing price of 0.51.

The projected annual revenue for Aeva Technologies is 20MM, an increase of 479.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeva Technologies. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 15.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEVA is 0.07%, a decrease of 13.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.03% to 82,408K shares. The put/call ratio of AEVA is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 27,102K shares representing 12.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canaan Partners XI holds 18,485K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,128K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,252K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEVA by 1.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,931K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,197K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares, representing an increase of 32.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEVA by 15.86% over the last quarter.

Aeva Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, and led by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and operators, Aeva is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva is backed by Adage Capital, Porsche SE, Lux Capital and Canaan Partners, amongst others

