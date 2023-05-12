Morgan Stanley Maintains Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 177.88% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aeva Technologies is 2.89. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 177.88% from its latest reported closing price of 1.04.

The projected annual revenue for Aeva Technologies is 20MM, an increase of 376.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeva Technologies. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEVA is 0.19%, an increase of 649.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 91,892K shares. The put/call ratio of AEVA is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 27,102K shares representing 12.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canaan Partners XI holds 18,485K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,526K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176K shares, representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEVA by 23.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,931K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,380K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,279K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEVA by 31.21% over the last quarter.

Aeva Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, and led by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and operators, Aeva is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva is backed by Adage Capital, Porsche SE, Lux Capital and Canaan Partners, amongst others

