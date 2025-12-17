Morgan Stanley Maintains ADT (ADT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of ADT (NYSE:ADT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.82% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ADT is $9.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $10.92. The average price target represents an increase of 19.82% from its latest reported closing price of $8.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ADT is 7,763MM, an increase of 51.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 828 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADT. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADT is 0.17%, an increase of 13.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.36% to 816,620K shares. The put/call ratio of ADT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 133,333K shares representing 17.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 102,000K shares representing 13.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 183,650K shares , representing a decrease of 80.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 52.72% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 36,160K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,097K shares , representing an increase of 55.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 50.84% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 25,646K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,727K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 22,069K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,245K shares , representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 11.48% over the last quarter.

