Morgan Stanley Maintains Accelerant Holdings (ARX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Accelerant Holdings (NYSE:ARX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.55% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Accelerant Holdings is $21.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 64.55% from its latest reported closing price of $12.94 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accelerant Holdings. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 1,920.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of ARX is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 5,866K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 5,753K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 3,898K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company.

Barings holds 3,129K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,789K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.