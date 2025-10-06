Morgan Stanley Maintains Acadian Asset Management (AAMI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.91% Downside

As of October 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Acadian Asset Management is $44.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.91% from its latest reported closing price of $45.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadian Asset Management. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 9.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAMI is 0.16%, an increase of 30.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 43,143K shares. The put/call ratio of AAMI is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 8,950K shares representing 24.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,091K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares , representing an increase of 34.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAMI by 75.55% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,881K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,599K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729K shares , representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAMI by 24.94% over the last quarter.

PXSCX - Pax Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 1,023K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares , representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAMI by 25.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.