Morgan Stanley Maintains AbbVie (ABBV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.46% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AbbVie is $167.15. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.46% from its latest reported closing price of $161.55.

The projected annual revenue for AbbVie is $55,229MM, a decrease of 4.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.88.

AbbVie Declares $1.48 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share ($5.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.48 per share.

At the current share price of $161.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.66%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.74%, the lowest has been 3.32%, and the highest has been 7.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Enhancing Capital holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silverlake Wealth Management holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Lockerman Financial Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Pictet & Cie holds 88K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 85.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 716.60% over the last quarter.

Oxler Private Wealth holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4534 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbbVie. This is an increase of 166 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABBV is 0.78%, a decrease of 11.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 1,442,236K shares. The put/call ratio of ABBV is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Abbvie Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. The Company strives to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

