Morgan Stanley Maintains 3M (MMM) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of 3M (NYSE:MMM) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for 3M is $122.14. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.94% from its latest reported closing price of $106.27.

The projected annual revenue for 3M is $34,318MM, an increase of 0.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.57.

3M Declares $1.50 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share ($6.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on March 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.49 per share.

At the current share price of $106.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.56%, the lowest has been 2.52%, and the highest has been 5.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Metis Global Partners holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 41.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Schulhoff holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 6.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 9.67% over the last quarter.

PFM - Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 15.52% over the last quarter.

Retirement Planning Co of New England holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2884 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3M. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMM is 0.25%, a decrease of 27.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 392,129K shares. The put/call ratio of MMM is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

3M Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

3M Company is a diversified corporation manufacturing a wide range of products, including abrasives, adhesive tape and related products, and consumer-electronics components. It is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. 3M apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world.

