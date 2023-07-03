Morgan Stanley lifts 'recovery' value for Zambia's bonds after debt deal

By Marc Jones

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley pushed up its expected "recovery" value for Zambia's bonds on Monday following last month's long-awaited debt restructuring agreement with foreign government creditors.

Zambia's deal to renegotiate $6.3 billion it owes to governments abroad including China is expected to be followed by another one in the coming month or so with its international bond holders to end its near three year stint in default.

Its bonds have risen in value as hopes of a resolution have built and Morgan Stanley thinks the move could go another 10% roughly.

"We now see the recovery at 62 (cents on the dollar) versus the current price of 56." the bank's strategist Neville Mandimika said in a research note, referring to the price of Zambia's bonds which are now just over half of their original face value.

That 62 cents level would go up to if Zambia's economy did well enough for the IMF to upgrade its estimate of the country's "debt carrying capacity". If that does happen, Zambia has said it will make faster repayments to its creditors.

In a "bearish scenario" that sees Zambia extend its bond repayments for a much longer period of time and chop its repayment amounts in half, the recovery rate would be around 37 cents on the dollar, however.

"We interpret this as the floor price," Morgan Stanley said.

