Morgan Stanley Lifts CEO James Gorman's Pay By 6% To $35 Mln

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley's (MS) Chief Executive Officer James Gorman to get total compensation for 2021 at $35 million, which is 6 percent higher than the $33 million received last year.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the bank said Gorman's total compensation will include an annual base salary of $1.5 million, a cash bonus of $8.375 million, a deferred equity award of $5.025 million and a performance-based equity award of $20.1 million.

