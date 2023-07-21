News & Insights

US Markets
MS

Morgan Stanley lifts 2023 US growth forecast on expectation of infrastructure investment

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

July 21, 2023 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by Roshan Abraham and Susan Mathew for Reuters ->

July 21 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley raised U.S. economic growth forecast for the year on a strong industrial sector and more public investment in infrastructure, and expects a "comfortable" soft-landing for the economy.

Economists at Morgan Stanley now expect U.S. real gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 1.3% on average in 2023, from an earlier forecast of a 0.6% rise.

"Incoming data now point to a more comfortable soft landing than we had anticipated, led by public investment in infrastructure and nonresidential structures investment," Morgan Stanley economist Ellen Zentner wrote in a note dated Thursday.

The bank sees investment in non-residential structures growing 12.9% by the fourth quarter, and state and local investments by 4%.

The case for the U.S. economy making a soft-landing - a slowdown in economic growth that avoids a recession - has been rising, with Goldman Sachs earlier this week cutting the probability of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months to 20% from and earlier forecast of 25%.

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Roshan.Abraham@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.