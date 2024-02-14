News & Insights

Morgan Stanley laying off hundreds in wealth management unit -WSJ

February 14, 2024 — 02:17 pm EST

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley MS.N is planning to cut several hundred jobs in its wealth management division, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The cuts are expected to hit less than 1% of the unit's employees, the WSJ reported, adding that the affected employees will be notified this week.

The layoffs in wealth management will come after the unit reported flat revenue in the three months ended Dec. 31 and forecast margins, which were below analysts' expectations.

Morgan Stanley had nearly 80,000 employees as of the end of last year, according to its latest quarterly report.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

