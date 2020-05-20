Morgan Stanley launches wealth management business in Canada

Updates with more details from release

May 20 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N said on Wednesday that it was launching a new international branch of its wealth management business in Canada, according to a statement.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Canada will add to the stock plan administrative services the bank currently offers through Shareworks, a Canadian company Morgan Stanley bought in 2019.

