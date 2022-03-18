Morgan Stanley Launches Tax Model Portfolios

Personal Finance

Model portfolios have been a surprisingly quick growing tool for the financial industry in the last year, and Morgan sStanley’s Wealth Management is capitalizing by adding a series of new model portfolios. These strategies will have hefty minimums of $750k to $1.5 million and are targeting tax and direct indexing strategies from the recently acquired Parametric. This was a key reason Morgan Stanley acquired Parametric last year to rapidly develop and deploy direct indexing strategies. Overall the portfolios have acquired $150 million in assets since their inception in January.

Finsum: Financial companies took a page out of tech companies playbook by just acquiring the companies that might align with them and allow the to quickly scale when it came to direct indexing.

