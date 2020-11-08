Morgan Stanley Just Beat EPS By 31%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$12b, some 9.8% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.66, 31% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:MS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Morgan Stanley's 22 analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$45.1b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to fall 14% to US$5.17 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$45.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.16 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$61.06. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Morgan Stanley analyst has a price target of US$78.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$50.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 0.8% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 5.3% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.6% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Morgan Stanley is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Morgan Stanley's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$61.06, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Morgan Stanley (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

