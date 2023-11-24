Morgan Stanley Is Souring on Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Shares in space company Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) fell nearly 5% overnight after Morgan Stanley gave SPCE stock an “underweight” rating. The company has been trying to conduct “space tourism,” sending people into near space for a few minutes at a time.

Virgin Galactic is backed by serial entrepreneur Richard Branson. It went public in 2019 through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) put together by Chamath Palihapitiya of Social Capital Hedosophia.

The Rise and Fall of SPCE Stock

The stock closed its first day of trading at $11.93 per share. It opened on Nov. 22 at about $2 per share, representing a market capitalization of $851 million. Its current ship is called the Virgin Unity. The Unity is designed for a vertical climb to 50 miles high, giving tourists five minutes of weightlessness. The cost of that trip, which lasts just a few hours, was listed last summer at $454,000.

Branson ran the company privately for years and burned through $200 million per year, including a 2018 crash. The SPAC was seen as a last throw of the dice. I questioned the company’s strategy in 2021. I urged investors to abandon it in 2022, when it was priced at $12.80 per share.

Branson launched a second company off the space plane technology called Virgin Orbit. The idea was to launch satellites from the platform. That company achieved bankruptcy after a failed launch in January.

Virgin Galactic is not yet bankrupt. It booked $1.7 million in revenue during the third quarter, twice what it took in a year earlier. But it still lost $104 million, with negative free cash flow of $105 million.

The stock even had a pop after the SpaceX Starship rocket launch failure earlier this month. Virgin Galactic’s ship has also been used successfully for experiments in microgravity.

What Happens Next?

Virgin Galactic tried a shortcut to space flight. It finally worked after a fashion, but it doesn’t seem like a viable business.

