Morgan Stanley Investor Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on October 8, 2020, to discuss the acquisition of Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)

To access the live webcast log on to https://www.morganstanley.com/about-us-ir

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-895-9527 (US) or 1-706-679-2291 (International), Passcode 5966816.

For a replay call, dial 1-855-859-2056 (US) or 1-404-537-3406 (International), Passcode 7276598.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.