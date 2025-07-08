Markets
Morgan Stanley Investment Management To Sell Stake In TigerGenCo Red Oak To Strategic Value Partners

July 08, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM), through investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP), its private infrastructure investment platform, announced Tuesday it has entered into an agreement to sell its ownership stake in TigerGenCo Red Oak Holdings, LLC to funds managed by Strategic Value Partners.

Sayreville, New Jersey-based Red Oak, is part of the PJM Interconnection, which is North America's largest power market. MSIP acquired the 831-megawatt combined cycle power plant in 2017 and has managed the Facility through its power asset management platform TigerGenCo, which also manages MSIP's investment in Bayonne Energy Center.

The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. Jefferies LLC served as lead financial advisor to MSIP, and Santander also served as a financial advisor to MSIP.

