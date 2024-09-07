Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of W.W. Grainger (GWW) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.25% Upside

As of August 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for W.W. Grainger is $1,035.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $909.00 to a high of $1,312.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.25% from its latest reported closing price of $947.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for W.W. Grainger is 17,347MM, an increase of 3.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 34.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,930 funds or institutions reporting positions in W.W. Grainger. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWW is 0.28%, an increase of 11.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 39,608K shares. The put/call ratio of GWW is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,393K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 13.75% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,145K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 86.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,138K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 55.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,122K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,089K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares , representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 14.20% over the last quarter.

W.W. Grainger Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.

